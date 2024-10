Mrs. Pearl Eloise Gordon Burns was born on October 19, 1924 in Screven County.

She is the sixth child (oldest girl) of five older and nine younger siblings. As a young woman, she and her husband left Georgia to seek a better life in the north. She worked for and retired from Coach Leather in New York City before returning to live in Statesboro.

This past Saturday, friends and family will gather in Statesboro, to celebrate Pearl turning 100 – “100 Years Loved!”