More than 200 potential jurors summoned for trial of prosecutor in Ahmaud Arbery's death

BRUNSWICK — More than 200 potential jurors were summoned Tuesday to a Georgia courthouse for questioning about whether they can serve impartially in the trial of a former prosecutor accused of meddling with police as they investigated the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Jackie Johnson served as district attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was chased by three white men in pickup trucks and fatally shot on a residential street. Johnson's misconduct trial will be held in the same courthouse where Arbery's assailants were convicted of murder in 2021.