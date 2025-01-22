BRUNSWICK — More than 200 potential jurors were summoned Tuesday to a Georgia courthouse for questioning about whether they can serve impartially in the trial of a former prosecutor accused of meddling with police as they investigated the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Jackie Johnson served as district attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was chased by three white men in pickup trucks and fatally shot on a residential street. Johnson's misconduct trial will be held in the same courthouse where Arbery's assailants were convicted of murder in 2021.
More than 200 potential jurors summoned for trial of prosecutor in Ahmaud Arbery's death
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter