Mayor clarifies: Panel on homelessness not meant to plan downtown shelter

The Ad Hoc Committee for Housing Instability and Homelessness recently appointed by Mayor Jonathan McCollar is not aimed at creating a homeless shelter in downtown Statesboro, he clarified during the Tuesday morning, May 6, City Council meeting. Instead, the 10-member panel will consider such questions as the availability of temporary "transitional housing" for families who lose their homes and how services for addressing mental health issues and addiction can help prevent homelessness, McCollar said. When he named the committee back at the April 1 council meeting, he gave it an initial 120-day timeline to study the issue and make policy recommendations.