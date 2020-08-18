Mark Anderson earns OTC alumni award

Mark Anderson, co-owner of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Statesboro, was recently named Ogeechee Technical College’s 2020 Distinguished Alumni.

Anderson was among the first cohort of students to earn their Funeral Service Education degree from Ogeechee Tech in 2002. Just two years prior, as an apprentice funeral director, Anderson became co-owner of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. Anderson is also the co-owner of Joiner-Anderson Screven Chapel, Joiner-Anderson-Saxon-Prescott in Waynesboro and Bulloch Memorial Gardens, a perpetual care cemetery in Statesboro.

In addition to his outstanding professional accolades, Anderson has been incredibly involved in the local community. Anderson once served as Chairman of the Board of the Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce, was honored in 2019 with the Georgia Funeral Directors Association Award, and has served as President and Past President of the Independent Funeral Directors of Georgia. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Ogeechee Technical College, the Board of Directors of Morris Bank, and was recently appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve on the State Board of Cemeterians.

"Mark is an outstanding alumni representative of Ogeechee Tech," said OTC president, Lori Durden. "From serving on our Local Board of Directors, to his standing service throughout our community over the last three decades, Mark embodies all that is good about technical education and what can be accomplished through it."

A native of Bulloch County, Anderson has two daughters, Morgan and Allison.

Each year the Distinguished Alumni award is presented to an Ogeechee Tech alumni who graduated at least ten years prior, is making outstanding contributions and excelling in their chosen fields and is dedicated to the advancement of the College.