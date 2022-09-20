Marc Wilson sentenced to 10 years following Aug. 31 involuntary manslaughter conviction

Superior Court Judge Ronald K. “Ronnie” Thompson sentenced Marc Wilson to 10 years in prison Tuesday, following his Aug. 31 conviction of involuntary manslaughter for the June 14, 2020 shooting death of Haley Hutcheson.

It was the maximum sentence allowed under Georgia law for involuntary manslaughter. The sentence entails credit for time served, including 682 days Wilson spent in jail before he was released on bond awaiting trial in March plus 20 days in jail between the jury verdict and sentencing, for a total of 702 days, or more than 23 months, leaving more than eight years still to serve.





Thompson listened to about two hours of witness testimony and arguments from attorneys for the defense and the District Attorney’s Office during the sentencing hearing. The defense asked Thompson to reduce the involuntary manslaughter conviction from a felony to a misdemeanor, while the prosecution requested the maximum sentence – 10 years in prison.

Thompson then took about 45 minutes before returning to the courtroom in the Bulloch County Judicial Annex in downtown Statesboro and pronouncing Wilson’s sentence.

Prior to his trial, Wilson was jailed for more than 20 months before being given conditional “house arrest” bond in March 2022. But Thompson remanded him back to the Bulloch County Jail immediately after the guilty verdict. Wilson, 23, was transferred to the Jenkins County Jail, where he remained until Tuesday’s sentencing.

Involuntary manslaughter carries a sentencing range of one to 10 years. It was the least severe of the three “lesser” homicide charge options that Thompson included in instructions to the jury before they began their deliberations on Aug. 30.

The trial jury acquitted him of all the other charges originally alleged in the November 2020 grand jury indictment, including felony murder – a conviction for which would have brought a life sentence.

The other possibilities were second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter.

Prior to sentencing, Thompson requested statements of aggravating circumstances that might be presented by the District Attorney’s Office and statements of mitigating circumstances from the defense.

Wilson’s attorneys have noted that he had no prior criminal record and argue that he lived an exemplary life prior to the tragic June 2020 encounter.

The crime of which he was convicted, involuntary manslaughter at the felony level, means that someone while committing “an unlawful act other than a felony” caused the death of another person “without any intention to do so.”

Fatal encounter

Wilson fired several shots from a 9mm handgun while driving his Ford Fusion, accompanied by his then-girlfriend Emma Rigdon, along Veterans Memorial Parkway, shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, and one bullet struck Hutcheson in the head. At the time she was riding with four other teenagers from Claxton in a crew-cab Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

During the trial and in earlier hearings, Wilson’s attorneys argued that teenagers in the truck, particularly the three boys, initiated a conflict, shouting racial slurs, gesturing and swerving into Wilson’s lane, after mistaking Wilson, who is biracial, and Rigdon, who is white, for another interracial couple.

But there was no testimony from witnesses, and no assertions by the attorneys, that Hutcheson herself said or did anything toward the car’s occupants.

Originally Wilson sought immunity from prosecution under Georgia’s “stand your ground” law. Thompson rejected his immunity claim after a hearing in March but acknowledged that an argument of self-defense could still be used as the basis of his defense at trial.

