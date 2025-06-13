Man found dead at rural Bulloch County residence had been deceased some time

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is waiting for notification of next of kin before releasing the name of a man found dead at a home on Homer Bunch Road on Thursday afternoon.

After the Sheriff’s Office received a call around 2 p.m. June 12 about a deceased person inside the residence, deputies arrived and found a partially decomposed body, according to Chief Deputy Bill Black.

“Investigators responded to the location and conducted an investigation of the scene,” he wrote. “At this time manner of death has not been determined but no signs of a physical struggle were immediately apparent. Investigators have tentatively identified the victim but will not release this information until confirmation by the Medical Examiner’s Office and notification of next of kin.”

Asked for any additional information later Friday, Black said the deceased person was an adult male and that the body would be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Pooler.

“At this time there has been no information indicative of a threat to the community,” Black stated in the original release. “However, this is an active case, and the public will be notified immediately if the investigation reveals any new information which may possibly relate to public safety. Anyone with additional information should contact Lieutenant Walter Deal at 912-764-1788.”

Homer Bunch Road is a dirt road that runs southeastward from Highway 24 to Jackie Hart Road east of Statesboro.



