Lt. Gov. candidate to be speaker at Sept. GOP meeting

Jeanne Seaver, candidate for Lt. Governor of Georgia in the 2022 state primary, will be the guest speaker at the Saturday, Sept. 4, Bulloch County GOP Breakfast Club meeting.

Local Republicans meet the first Saturday of every month at 8:30 a.m. at Parkwood RV Park, 12188 Highway 301 South. Fellowship and greetings at 8 a.m., breakfast line opens at 8:15. The full breakfast is $10. To reserve your breakfast, send an email request to: bcgopbreakfastclub@gmail.com. You can also pay online at www.bullochgop.org.

Seaver has been a community leader, a child-advocate, a non-profit founder, a conservative activist and a successful businesswoman who began working at the age of 11. She has worked in the service industry and corporate America in the legal and private equity in the aviation field for more than 50 years.

October meeting

The Oct. 2 meeting speaker will be Vernon Jones, who is a candidate for governor in next year’s GOP primary. Reservations are open for this meeting now. When making a reservation, make sure in your email to bcgopbreakfastclub@gmail.com you include it is for the Vernon Jones October meeting. Vernon Jones

This event may require a larger venue. Notifications will be sent out if needed. For more information, call (912) 515-7141.