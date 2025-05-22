As Memorial Day approaches, McKeithen's Hardware would like to thank all of our service members, and their families, who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. They are the real heroes, and we appreciate and honor them.. We will be closed on Memorial Day but otherwise open all week.

Keep your lawn thriving this summer!

High temperatures and long summer days are here — and that means it’s time to give your lawn the care it needs to stay healthy and green. In Bulloch County, the most common grass types are centipede, Bermuda and zoysia. Here’s how to keep them looking their best:

💧 Water smart. These grasses are naturally drought-tolerant, so skip the daily watering. Instead, water deeply once a week, or slightly more during extreme heat. This encourages deep root growth and a more resilient lawn. Consider hand-watering or soaker hoses if you have specific areas that need more water.

Mow to the right height. Set your mower to 1 to 1.5 inches. Cutting too high causes thatch buildup, while mowing too low exposes roots to the harsh sun and dries out the grass.

🌱 Fertilize wisely, Feed your lawn every 6 to 8 weeks with a fertilizer high in nitrogen and potassium, but low in phosphorus. This fuels strong, steady growth all summer long.

Monitor for weeds and pests. Lawn grass can be sensitive, so inspect regularly for weeds and pests. A thick, healthy lawn is the best defense. If treatment is needed, use spot treatments to minimize chemical runoff into our beautiful South Georgia waterways.

Come see the Hardware Heroes at McKeithen's for all your lawn needs. With the right care, your lawn will stay lush, green and summer-ready — naturally!