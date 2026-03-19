Using drones in land surveying

Drone technology has revolutionized land surveying in recent years, offering enhanced efficiency, safety and accuracy. Over the last two decades, the licensed land surveyors at James M. Anderson & Associates, Inc., have worked to integrate this advanced technology into their practice, providing clients with superior results. Founded in Statesboro in 1978 by James “Jim” Anderson, the company specializes in boundary, topographical, American Land Title Association (ALTA) and loan surveys, as well as GPS mapping and wetland locating.

In 2008, Jim’s son, Matt, joined the family business with a fresh focus on using state-of-the-art equipment, including GPS and drones, to further the company’s commitment to unparalleled accuracy and efficiency.

“We keep a firm grasp on all the advances of technology in our profession,” Matt said. “We take pride in providing accurate surveys using the most up-to-date techniques available, while still practicing some of the same traditional surveying methods that have sustained through all the advancements in our profession over the years.”

What is drone surveying?

Drone surveying utilizes unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) equipped with various sensors — such as high-resolution cameras, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) systems and GPS — to collect aerial data. This data is processed into detailed maps, 3D models and other geospatial products.

Key steps in drone surveying

When conducting a drone survey, surveyors must first design a precise flight path using drone mapping software. This ensures the entire site is covered, considering altitude, speed and terrain. Then, surveyors dispatch the drone to record georeferenced imagery and other sensor data while following its pre-planned course. After the drone completes its flight, the collected data is imported into specialized software, which processes and converts the raw data into outputs like 3D models, contour maps and elevation profiles. Surveyors analyze the processed data, verify its accuracy, and compile reports for clients or internal use.

Benefits of drone surveying for land surveyors

· Enhanced efficiency: Traditional land surveys can take days or even weeks to complete, depending on the size and complexity of the site. Drones can perform the same tasks in hours, significantly reducing time spent in the field.

· Improved accuracy and precision: Equipped with advanced GPS and high-resolution sensors, drones capture data with remarkable accuracy.

· Safe surveying of difficult terrain: Surveying hazardous environments, such as steep slopes, dense forests or active construction sites, becomes far safer with drones. They cut risks to surveyors by digitally capturing hard-to-reach areas.

· Cost savings: Using a drone can reduce field time and equipment costs associated with traditional surveying methods.

Applications of drones in land surveying

1. Topographic surveys — Drones provide accurate topographic information for project planning and development. Using specialized maps and elevation models, surveyors can analyze terrain with exceptional detail.

2. Boundary surveys and legal mapping — By capturing high-resolution aerial imagery, drones can assist surveyors in verifying property lines. These images help streamline the boundary retracement process.

3. Volumetric analysis — Surveying mine sites, quarries or excavation areas is simplified with drones. Volume calculations obtained from 3D models help in inventory management and project planning.

4. Construction monitoring — Regular drone surveys can be conducted to monitor construction progress, identify discrepancies, and ensure compliance with design plans.

5. Environmental surveys — Drones equipped with multispectral or thermal cameras can analyze vegetation, measure soil erosion, or track changes in land use for environmental assessments.

Legal considerations for drone surveying

While drones can be helpful, they must be used in accordance with local laws and regulations.

In the United States, drone operations are regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). To conduct commercial drone operations, including surveying, operators must obtain a Remote Pilot Certificate under Part 107 of the FAA regulations. This certification ensures that drone pilots are knowledgeable about airspace rules, weather conditions and emergency procedures.

It’s important to note that while the FAA regulates drone operations, land surveying is a licensed profession governed by state laws. In some states, performing certain surveying tasks with drones may require a licensed land surveyor. Therefore, licensed surveyors must ensure they comply with both FAA regulations and state-specific licensing requirements when incorporating drones into their services.

—Information from McKissock Learning

Whether you’re an attorney, architect, developer, contractor or landowner, James M. Anderson & Associates, Inc., is ready to help with all your surveying needs. Located at 104 Oak Street in downtown Statesboro, their office is directly across from the Magistrate Court, behind First Baptist Church. For more information, stop by or call (912) 764-2002.