Kiwanis Rodeo keeping third performance for 2025 shows

After adding a third night for the 2024 Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo, the Kiwanis Club is bringing back that third night for its 14th annual event.

The 2025 Rodeo is set for Thursday, April 24, Friday, April 25 and Saturday, April 26. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m. For the fifth year, the Bulloch County Ag Arena will be the host site of the rodeo.

The always family-friendly atmosphere will include visits with Miss Rodeo USA Megan Kelly, food vendors and a bouncy house area for kids.

An IPRA-sanctioned rodeo, the Statesboro rodeo will be well stocked by Hedrick Rodeo and owner Danny Hedrick. Hedrick, whose company is based in Madisonville, Tenn., has provided the livestock for all 13 previous Kiwanis rodeos.

“We are in preparation for the 14th Annual Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo,” Rodeo Chairman Stan Akins said Friday. “It is a fun family event that the community and surrounding areas look forward to each April. This year we have some new vendors and sponsors and we are certain that Danny Hedrick and his crew will present an exciting show that will be crowd-pleasing to visitors of all ages.”

Since moving the event to the Ag Complex in 2021, the club has seen growth in the funds raised and in the number of attendees.

Funds raised at the Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo and the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair are dispersed back into the community in Bulloch and surrounding counties including Bryan, Tattnall, Jenkins, Screven, Evans and Candler Counties. The funds support a variety of causes, but the Kiwanis mission is kid-centered.

Many well-known organizations in these counties benefit from the events such as 4H, FFA, law enforcement as well as Ogeechee Area Hospice which covers many of the same counties. Bulloch Parks & Rec, Georgia Southern University, Ogeechee Technical College and East Georgia State College all benefit in various ways from the fundraising efforts.

Tickets are will be available beginning April 1 online at www.statesborokiwanisrodeo.com and at local stores Taylor’s Tanning and McKeithen’s Hardware.