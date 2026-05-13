Taylor Swift tribute band set to take East Main stage Thursday

While Taylor Swift may be taking a break after her record-breaking "Eras Tour" that ended in 2024, her popularity continues to grow.
So, set to take to the East Main Street stage on Thursday for the third concert in the 2026 Downtown Live series is "Elizabeth as Taylor," an era-spanning Taylor Swift tribute show. The show will include Swift's recognizable looks, chart-topping hits and sing-along moments. The performance promises a fun night for fans of all ages. Whether you're a "Lover" of Swift's classics or ready to "Shake It Off" to the newest hits, the show will highlight all eras of Swift's music.
Like past years, the free concert will be held at 7 p.m. on East Main Street, in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse. Liquid Pleasure and 70's Kids opened the 2026 season with shows in April, drawing hundreds of folks to enjoy the music and the fun.
The series continues May 28, when Y2K-Kids will take audiences back to the 2000s with a performance featuring pop, rock, hip-hop and R&B favorites from the decade. With crowd participation and nostalgia, the show is an early-2000s throwback party. The music may be familiar, but Y2K-Kids is joining the Downtown Live lineup for the first time.
June will feature the final two concerts of the season. On June 11, The Tams return to Downtown Live for a fourth time, bringing their legendary blend of beach music and classic soul. From "Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy" to other favorites, The Tams bring generations together on the dance floor.
The series concludes June 25 with another Downtown Live veteran, Papa Sol. Known for their mix of pop, soul, funk, reggae, beach music and rock & roll, Papa Sol delivers a performance with three lead vocalists, creating a rich, full sound.
Folks are invited to bring their lawn chairs and join the fun in Downtown Statesboro. Admission is free and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m. on the day of each concert, along with several downtown restaurants within walking distance of the concert stage.
For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com and follow the series on Facebook and Instagram "Statesboro Downtown Live Concert Series."
The Downtown Live Statesboro Concert Series is presented by the City of Statesboro with support from community partners, including Visit Statesboro, the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority and the Averitt Center for the Arts.