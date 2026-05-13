Taylor Swift tribute band set to take East Main stage Thursday

While Taylor Swift may be taking a break after her record-breaking "Eras Tour" that ended in 2024, her popularity continues to grow.

So, set to take to the East Main Street stage on Thursday for the third concert in the 2026 Downtown Live series is "Elizabeth as Taylor," an era-spanning Taylor Swift tribute show. The show will include Swift's recognizable looks, chart-topping hits and sing-along moments. The performance promises a fun night for fans of all ages. Whether you're a "Lover" of Swift's classics or ready to "Shake It Off" to the newest hits, the show will highlight all eras of Swift's music.