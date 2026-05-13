SEBHS band takes the stage for annual spring concert

The Southeast Bulloch High School band program presented its annual spring concert, this year titled “Stay Tuned: A Musical Journey Through Classic TV Nostalgia,” at First Baptist Church Statesboro on Friday, May 8, 2026. During the show, the Concert Band and Symphonic Winds alternated the performance of 11 pieces of music inspired by classic television shows.

Between numbers, SEBHS band director Matt Olsen boasted of the band's accomplishments, including numerous superior ratings during festivals and competitions, and seven students chosen to perform in the Southeast United States Honor Band.