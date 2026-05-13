Rick Jackson makes campaign stop in Statesboro

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson made a campaign stop in Statesboro last week. Speaking to a crowd inside the banquet room of the Holiday Inn on Commerce Drive, the Republican was introduced by State Rep. Lehman Franklin. The founder and CEO of Jackson Healthcare in Alpharetta, Jackson announced his candidacy in February.

In his opening remarks, Jackson spoke about his upbringing in foster homes and how improving the foster care system in Georgia would be a priority if he was elected. Towards the end of his speech, Jackson said he was asked during an interview about one thing people would be surprised to find out about him.

"My team didn't prepare me for that question, but it was an easy answer for me," Jackson said. "And that is, it is not about me, period. It's not about me, it's about others. And that's the way that I would be governor."

In his conclusion, Jackson said: "I want to represent retirees that don't have a lobbying group downtown. I want all the children, the people that feel forgotten. They're all going to be important. And I'm going to be the number one business development person in Georgia."