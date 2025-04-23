Judge sides with international students after Trump administration revoked their visitor status

ATLANTA — A federal judge is giving the U.S. government a Tuesday evening deadline to reinstate the immigration status of 133 current and former college students who would have had to cease attending classes and holding jobs after they lost their Student and Exchange Visitor Program status for no apparent reason. A lawyer for the students and recent graduates argued at a hearing last week in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia that they faced irreparable harm, including deportation and the risk of not earning degrees they had paid for.