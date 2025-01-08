By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Jimmy Carter eulogized by Kamala Harris, congressional leaders at US Capitol
Carter - casket
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, from left, and Vice President Kamala Harris place a wreath at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter during a ceremony where Carter lies in state at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
WASHINGTON — Nearly 44 years after Jimmy Carter left the nation's capital in humbling defeat, the 39th president returned to Washington for three days of state funeral rites starting Tuesday. Carter's remains, which had been lying in repose at the Carter Presidential Center since Saturday, left the Atlanta campus Tuesday morning, accompanied by his children and extended family. Special Air Mission 39 departed Dobbins Air Reserve Base north of Atlanta and arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. A motorcade carried the casket into Washington for a final journey to the Capitol, where members of Congress will pay their respects.
