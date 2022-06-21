It’s Election Day for primary runoff

Tuesday, June 21, is Election Day for everyone to vote who is eligible and has not already done so in the runoffs resulting from Georgia’s recent party primary elections. Bulloch County’s 16 traditional precinct polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

As of the close of the five days of in-person advanced voting at 5 p.m. Friday, 713 Bulloch County residents had voted in-person, and another 172 had turned in paper absentee ballots previously mailed to them. Absentee ballots can still be counted if returned to the county elections office by the time the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Not quite everyone in Bulloch County still had something to vote for in this election.

The only race on the Republican ballot is the one between Travis Chance and Toby Conner for the GOP nomination for County Commission Seat 2-B, which is limited to voters in Commission District 2. But the Democratic ballot features runoffs for that party’s nomination for four statewide offices: lieutenant governor, secretary of state, insurance commissioner and labor commissioner.

Under Georgia’s election rules, if you voted a political party’s ballot in the primary, you are limited to voting that same party’s ballot in the primary runoff. Registered voters who either did not vote in the May 24 primary at all or who chose a strictly nonpartisan ballot for the primary may choose either party’s ballot for the runoff.

Anyone who lives in Commission District 1 and voted a Republican ballot in May would not have anyone to vote for in this runoff election.

District 2 GOP

However, multi-seat Commission District 2 encompasses about two-thirds of Bulloch County’s population, and that is where much of the action is, in the race between Chance and Conner. They were the top two vote-getters among three candidates in the May primary, but neither secured 50%-plus of the votes then. The winner Tuesday will face Democratic candidate Jake Hallman in the Nov. 8 general election. Then the overall winner will join the Board of Commissioners in January, succeeding retiring Commissioner Walter Gibson, a Republican.

Statewide Democrats

Meanwhile, Democratic primary runoff voters, here and statewide, are choosing between Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall as their party’s nominee for lieutenant governor.

For Georgia secretary of state, Democratic runoff voters are deciding between Dee Dawkins-Haigler and Bee Nguyen. The Democratic nominee who emerges will challenge the Republican incumbent, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in the general election.

For insurance commissioner, Democratic runoff choices are Janice Laws Robinson and Raphael Baker. One of them will go on to challenge the Republican incumbent, Insurance Commissioner John King, in November.

For labor commissioner, Democratic runoff voters are choosing between William “Will” Boddie Jr. and Nicole Horn. The winner between Boddie and Horn will face Republican labor commissioner nominee Bruce Thompson in November.

In the early voting phase of the primary runoff in Bulloch County, 213 Democratic Party ballots were voted early in-person and 86 Democratic absentee ballots had been turned in as of Friday. Meanwhile, 500 Republican Party ballots were voted early in-person and 86 absentee ballots had been turned in.

Voters who are not sure which commission district they live in can check it through the statewide My Voter Page, mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/, where individualized sample ballots are available. Information, including district maps, is also available on the Bulloch County Board of Elections and Registration office website, https://bullochcounty.net/elections.