Investigation leads to narcotics trafficking arrest of Statesboro man

A Statesboro man was arrested with a large quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl earlier this week, following a month-long investigation by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, the Crime Suppression Team began an investigation into Jamie Newsome after receiving a tip. Newsome, 46, of Westlake Drive, was suspected to be trafficking methamphetamine, fentanyl and prescription pills into Bulloch County.

The investigation led Sheriff’s Office K9 deputies and Road Patrol deputies to making contact with Newsome near a convenience store in Statesboro on Tuesday, May 20.

Further investigation led Crime Suppression Team investigators to obtain and execute search warrants on Newsome’s vehicles.

“The search yielded approximately a half pound of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl, various types of prescription medication and US Currency,” the release stated.

Newsome was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of Schedule 4 controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts possession of Schedule 4 controlled substance, possession of Schedule 2 controlled substance with intent to distribute, four counts possession of Schedule 2 controlled substance, possession of drug related objects and drugs not in original container.

Newsome was taken to the Bulloch County Jail where he awaits further action. The investigation remains active and anyone with information regarding the case is requested to contact Investigator Brandon Miller of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Noel Brown said he would like to encourage citizens to contact the Crime Suppression Team with any complaints of drug activity they may suspect. All complaints will remain anonymous and will be investigated thoroughly, he said.

Anonymous tips may be submitted online at https://bullochsheriff.com/anonymous-tip/.