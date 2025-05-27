Inspection of Wave Pool at Splash in the Boro finds no electrical issues, but pool will remain closed

The Wave Pool attraction at Splash in the Boro Waterpark will remain closed until further notice following its closure Monday afternoon after several guests reported to a lifeguard feeling a potential "electric shock" while in the water.

In a release Tuesday afternoon from Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department, which operates Splash inside Mill Creek Regional Park, “the facility contacted certified electricians, who arrived on-site at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Georgia Power also conducted an independent inspection. Following a thorough investigation, both parties concluded that all electrical systems were operating within standard levels.”

Nonetheless, the Wave Pool will remain closed. Recreation Department officials did not expand on that announcement.

Alex Estrada, Aquatics Division manager, said on Monday: "Several people reported a tingling feeling and they thought it was a shock."

The Wave Pool was evacuated about 1:30 p.m. EMS personnel with the Statesboro Fire Department arrived on the scene along with a fire truck. Estrada said the people who reported the possible shock were all checked by EMS and none were transported for further treatment.

SFD Battalion Chief Steven Morris said fire crews were working with Splash personnel to determine if there was an electrical issue that may have caused whatever sensation the guests felt.

“They were directed to the electrical rooms, where they disconnected the power supply and advised the maintenance supervisor to contact a licensed electrician for a comprehensive inspection and any necessary repairs,” the release stated.

The following statement was posted Monday afternoon on the Splash in the Boro Facebook page.

"Dear Guests,

We want to inform you that due to a recent issue affecting the water in our wave pool, we are temporarily suspending operations of the wave pool. We will have professionals onsite Tuesday, May 27 to assess the situation. Our primary concern is the safety and comfort of our guests, and we will be working with professionals to assess and resolve the situation.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as we take the necessary steps to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. We will provide updates as soon as the issue has been addressed, and the wave pool is ready for use again.

Thank you for your patience, and we look forward to welcoming you back to the wave pool very soon.

Edited to add: There is no issue or concern for anyone who has previously swam in the pool this season as it is not a waterborne issue.

Sincerely,

Splash in the Boro Management"

The 19,500-square-foot Wave Pool was opened in 2017. Splash in the Boro opened for the summer season May 17.