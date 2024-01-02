Gifted Services student nominations now being accepted

Bulloch County Schools is accepting nominations now through Jan. 24 of students in grades 1 to 8 to be considered for Gifted Services.



According to a release from Hayley Greene, public relations director for the school district, the "review of nominees provides a time for teachers, parents, guardians, students or peers to nominate any student who meets the criteria for this window of consideration."

All nominations must be submitted to the QUEST facilitator at each elementary or middle school by 2 p.m. Jan. 24. An online nomination form is available for each elementary and middle school on the school district's Gifted Services web page at www.bullochschools.org/gifted.

After Jan. 24, each school's eligibility team will begin to review student data to determine if a formal evaluation for gifted services is required, according to the release. A nomination does not guarantee a formal evaluation. Gifted Services are based on need.

If a student is selected to be evaluated, the child's parents or guardians will receive a "Permission to Test" form to sign and return to the school. This form is required before testing may begin.

The school district will conduct testing March 4-29.

Also, the school district offers parents an online resource to help develop the talent and skills of children. It is available at www.bullochschools.org/talent.