GBI continues investigation into Bulloch County Public Works, two months in
Bennett: County has cooperated fully, doesn’t know scope of investigation
Storm debris - GBI-county probe
This pile of logs and limbs being ground into mulch at a county-secured site was just a portion of 324,000-plus cubic feet of vegetative debris, felled by Hurricane Helene, that a contractor had cleared from Bulloch County road right of ways by February. Meanwhile, the county had other haulers bringing in rock for use in repairing roads. (Photo courtesy Bulloch County Public Works/file)
A probe the GBI launched two months ago into invoices and bidding procedures at the Bulloch County Public Works Department remains “active and ongoing,” a Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson said Friday. The investigation began several months along in the county’s emergency expenditures of more than $10 million for debris cleanup after Hurricane Helene and hundreds of thousands more on road repairs since Tropical Storm Debby.
