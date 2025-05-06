A probe the GBI launched two months ago into invoices and bidding procedures at the Bulloch County Public Works Department remains “active and ongoing,” a Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson said Friday. The investigation began several months along in the county’s emergency expenditures of more than $10 million for debris cleanup after Hurricane Helene and hundreds of thousands more on road repairs since Tropical Storm Debby.
GBI continues investigation into Bulloch County Public Works, two months in
Bennett: County has cooperated fully, doesn’t know scope of investigation
