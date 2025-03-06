GATAJAM returning to Beautiful Eagle Creek

After Georgia Southern alumnus Cole Swindell headlined the inaugural GATAJAM in April 2024, the country music festival returns Saturday for its second year with Riley Green and Ella Langley headlining GATAJAM 2025.

Green and Langley recently had the No. 1 song on country radio, with “you look like you love me” earning the top spot on Mediabase’s Country Radio Chart in December. They will bring both their solo work and work as a duo to the Beautiful Eagle Creek venue March 8.

The duet also earned Langley and Green a 2024 CMA Award for “Musical Event of the Year” and the song was certified platinum in November.

Green’s song with Langley is his fourth No. 1 song since his debut album in 2018. He also had No. 1 hits with “There Was This Girl,” “Different Round Here” with Luke Combs, and “Half of Me” with Thomas Rhett.

Parking for the festival opens at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the gates opening at 4 p.m. Landon Smith takes the stage at 5:30 p.m., followed by Will Mosely at 6:15 p.m. Langley will begin her set at 7:30 and Green will close the show at 9 p.m.

According to a release, GATAJAM is a collaborative effort produced by the Eagle Nation Collective. The group is the official NIL Collective of Georgia Southern and was created for the purpose of leveraging name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities for Georgia Southern student-athletes, according to the website.

Tickets and information is available at gatajam.com



