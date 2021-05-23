Fort Stewart renames memorial garden in honor of Iraq hero

FORT STEWART – Commanders at a Georgia Army post have named one of its most hallowed gathering places for a soldier who died of severe burns in 2005 after pulling fellow troops from a burning vehicle.

Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division held a dedication Thursday to rename the outdoor ceremonial grounds at Fort Stewart previously known as Marne Garden for Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe.

Cashe has been decorated by the Army for saving six soldiers and an Iraqi interpreter from a burning Bradley armored vehicle after it struck a roadside bomb on Oct. 17, 2005. Cashe died of his burns at a Texas hospital the following month. Three of the soldiers he pulled from the flaming vehicle also perished.

The Army posthumously awarded Cashe the Silver Star. Members of Congress from his home state of Florida and some military leaders, including former Defense Secretary Mike Esper, have endorsed awarding him the Medal of Honor.

The memorial garden that now bears Cashe’s name outside the 3rd Infantry's headquarters is used for many of Fort Stewart’s most prominent ceremonies, including gatherings to celebrate soldiers' promotions and other milestones.



