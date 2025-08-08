By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Football returns with downtown pep rally
Hundreds of Statesboro, Southeast Bulloch and Portal fans gather at Courthouse to launch 2025 season
Portal High, head football coach Jason McEachin introduces the 45 members of the 2025 Panther football team Thursday at the 15th Annual Downtown Pep Rally at the Bulloch County Courthouse. Hundreds of fans from Portal, Southeast Bulloch and Statesboro High came out to support their team. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff

The Vyve Broadband Downtown Pep Rally Thursday marked the end of summer vacation and the beginning of high school football season.

Sponsored by Statesboro Natural Gas, the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority event was held on the Bulloch County Courthouse lawn.

Southeast Bulloch head coach Nick Zito introduces the 18 seniors on his 2025 Yellow Jackets. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff

The annual event featured marching bands and cheerleaders along with the football teams from Portal, Statesboro and Southeast Bulloch High Schools to get the community revved up for the upcoming season.

Jim Healy, editor and operations manager for the Statesboro Herald, introduced the teams, bands and cheerleaders at the event.

Brandon Taylor leads the Blue Devils into the spotlight during the annual Downtown Pep rally on Thursday, August 7. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Statesboro Natural Gas provided free hot dogs and lemonade for all at the Pep Rally. The 2025 sponsors: Colony Bank, CORE Credit, East Georgia Center for Oral & Facial Surgery, Georgia Power, Morris Bank, Party Harbor, Statesboro Oral Surgery, Tormenta FC, Vyve Broadband and Coca-Cola.

The SEB flag football team is shooting for a fifth consecutive state championship. - photo by Jason Martin

The Portal cheerleaders get the crowd juiced during the annual Downtown Pep Rally on Thursday, August 7. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Statesboro High head football coach Matt Dobson introduces his players, the band, and the cheerleaders of Blue Devil Nation during the annual Downtown Pep rally on Thursday, August 7. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Noah Andersen leads the Portal drumline as the Panther make their entrance during the annual Downtown Pep rally on Thursday, August 7. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Senior Stacie Scroggins, front, and her fellow cheerleaders fire up the crowd during the annual Downtown Pep rally on Thursday, August 7. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff


