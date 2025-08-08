Football returns with downtown pep rally

The Vyve Broadband Downtown Pep Rally Thursday marked the end of summer vacation and the beginning of high school football season.

Sponsored by Statesboro Natural Gas, the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority event was held on the Bulloch County Courthouse lawn.

Southeast Bulloch head coach Nick Zito introduces the 18 seniors on his 2025 Yellow Jackets. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



The annual event featured marching bands and cheerleaders along with the football teams from Portal, Statesboro and Southeast Bulloch High Schools to get the community revved up for the upcoming season.

Jim Healy, editor and operations manager for the Statesboro Herald, introduced the teams, bands and cheerleaders at the event.

Brandon Taylor leads the Blue Devils into the spotlight during the annual Downtown Pep rally on Thursday, August 7. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Statesboro Natural Gas provided free hot dogs and lemonade for all at the Pep Rally. The 2025 sponsors: Colony Bank, CORE Credit, East Georgia Center for Oral & Facial Surgery, Georgia Power, Morris Bank, Party Harbor, Statesboro Oral Surgery, Tormenta FC, Vyve Broadband and Coca-Cola.

The SEB flag football team is shooting for a fifth consecutive state championship. - photo by Jason Martin



The Portal cheerleaders get the crowd juiced during the annual Downtown Pep Rally on Thursday, August 7. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Statesboro High head football coach Matt Dobson introduces his players, the band, and the cheerleaders of Blue Devil Nation during the annual Downtown Pep rally on Thursday, August 7. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Noah Andersen leads the Portal drumline as the Panther make their entrance during the annual Downtown Pep rally on Thursday, August 7. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Senior Stacie Scroggins, front, and her fellow cheerleaders fire up the crowd during the annual Downtown Pep rally on Thursday, August 7. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





