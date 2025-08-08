By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Football returns with downtown pep rally
Hundreds of Statesboro, Southeast Bulloch and Portal fans gather at Courthouse to launch 2025 season
The Vyve Broadband Downtown Pep Rally Thursday marked the end of summer vacation and the beginning of high school football season.
Sponsored by Statesboro Natural Gas, the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority event was held on the Bulloch County Courthouse lawn.
The annual event featured marching bands and cheerleaders along with the football teams from Portal, Statesboro and Southeast Bulloch High Schools to get the community revved up for the upcoming season.
Jim Healy, editor and operations manager for the Statesboro Herald, introduced the teams, bands and cheerleaders at the event.
Statesboro Natural Gas provided free hot dogs and lemonade for all at the Pep Rally. The 2025 sponsors: Colony Bank, CORE Credit, East Georgia Center for Oral & Facial Surgery, Georgia Power, Morris Bank, Party Harbor, Statesboro Oral Surgery, Tormenta FC, Vyve Broadband and Coca-Cola.