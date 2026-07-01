Firecracker Fest 2026 is Saturday

To mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department, in partnership with Cardinal LG, will present the 2026 Firecracker Fest at Mill Creek Regional Park in Statesboro from 5–10 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

Firecracker Fest has been a Statesboro tradition for many years.

The free event will include several inflatables, live music, community exhibitions, the Greased Pole climb and the traditional Frog Jumping Contest. (People planning to participate in the Frog Jumping Contest are asked to bring their frogs for registration to Field 3 at 5 p.m.)

The fireworks finale will begin around 9:15 p.m., after Remi Major sings the National Anthem.

The music lineup includes the Under the Sun band. The band performs a huge variety of music and will be on stage from 5:30–7 p.m. and 7:45–9:15 p.m. The Chris Mitchell Band will play from 7–7:45 p.m.

Both dry and wet inflatable games will be available, so come prepared to get wet. No shoes are allowed on the games. Tattoo art and other game will be available free of charge to anyone interested. And a Bulloch County Fire Department firetruck for kids to look and explore will be on display from 5–8 p.m.

Attendees may bring coolers but no glass or alcoholic beverages will be allowed. Concessions will be open.

No fireworks of any kind are allowed inside the park by guests.

Grills are not allowed in the complex area. However, there are some provided in the area around the large playground.

July 4 traffic plan

The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department has worked with local law enforcement and the Georgia Highway Patrol to create a traffic plan for the event.

Starting at 8:45 p.m., no traffic will be allowed down Highway 24 from the 301 Bypass to the recycling center just past the main entrance to Mill Creek Regional Park.

From 9:30–10:30 p.m., traffic will exit out of the main entrance of the park using both lanes. The right lane will be directed right or left onto Highway 24; the left lane will be directed left onto Highway 24.

Traffic exiting from residences and businesses across Highway 24 from Mill Creek Regional Park will only be allowed to turn right (west) onto Highway 24.

Both lanes of Highway 24 will go straight to the by-pass. The right lane of Highway 24 will be allowed to travel right onto the by-pass or straight on Highway 24/East Main. The left lane of Highway 24 will be directed left onto the bypass.

Traffic from Mill Creek Elementary will be directed right onto Beasley Road to Highway 80. Traffic exiting from Bible Baptist, Trinity Church, and Barnes Lumber will be directed right onto Highway 24 to the by-pass for access to Highways 80 and 301.

Exiting preference will be given to people parked in designated areas within Mill Creek Regional Park.

Any traffic wishing to travel down Highway 24 after 8:45 p.m. will be rerouted to Highway 80 East to Burkhalter Road, where you will turn left and travel down to Zettwell Road and turn left again. This will take you back to Highway 24 on the opposite side of Mill Creek Regional Park.