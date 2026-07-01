Bulloch Schools served 65,620 meals to children in June

Over 16 days in June, Bulloch County School Nutrition Services prepared and served 65,620 meals for children 18 years of age and younger, nearly 10,000 more meals than in June 2025.

"This did not happen by accident," Desiree Yaeger, director of School Nutrition for Bulloch County, said in a release from the school district. "It happened because our employees showed up early, worked hard, believed in our goals and served every family with kindness, heart and purpose."

Yaeger said she was proud of her team and other employees who volunteered.

"Every sandwich wrapped, every piece of fruit packed, every smile shared and every meal served made a difference this summer," she said. "And they made it look so easy."