Community members, local performers and civic organizations will come together Friday evening for a special community concert celebrating the 250th birthday of America.

The "Let Freedom Sing! Celebrating 250 years of America" concert is set for Friday at 7 p.m. inside the Emma Kelly Theater of the Averitt Center. The free event will honor the nation's history, culture and spirit through music, storytelling and song. This performance is produced entirely by members of the community.

"This celebration is about bringing people together through music and community pride," said Robert Faller, executive director for the Averitt Center.

"The 250th anniversary of America is a historic milestone, and we wanted this event to be created by the people who make our community special every day" said Bobby Godwin, commander for American Legion Post 90.

The program will include patriotic favorites, contemporary American music, tributes to military service members and performances highlighting the cultural traditions that have shaped the nation over the past 250 years. The concert is free to the public and welcomes attendees of all ages. Organizers said they hope the event will inspire unity, reflection and celebration as communities across the country mark the historic anniversary.

Also, attendees can arrive early and enjoy a $10 chicken plate dinner before the concert begins. Proceeds from the meal fundraiser will benefit the American Legion Dexter Allen Post 90 and support its service to local veterans and the community.

The event is produced in partnership between the American Legion Dexter Allen Post 90, VFW Post 10825 and the Averitt Center for the Arts.