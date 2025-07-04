Firecracker Fest 2025 celebrates Independence Day with fun, frogs and fireworks

The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department and Cardinal LG presented the 2025 Firecracker Fest at Mill Creek Regional Park in Statesboro on Thursday.

Firecracker Fest has been a Statesboro, family-friendly tradition for many years. The free event included several inflatables, live music, community exhibitions, as well as, the traditional Frog Jumping Contest.

Briggs and Stratton sponsored the fireworks show that concluded the annual celebration.

Grayson Lloyd, 3, of Reidsville gives his bullfrog a smooch after competing in the annual frog jumping contest during the 2025 Firecracker Fest. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Jonathan Curry, 15, gives the greased pole his best effort during the 2025 Firecracker Fest. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Carlee Robinson, 3, center, holds hands with cousin Elijah Robinson, 3, and uncle Jadarrien Robinson as they make their way to the inflatables during the 2025 Firecracker Fest. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Chris Mitchell of the Chris Mitchell Trio tosses free hats to fans during the 2025 Firecracker Fest. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Beth McCall of Odum flashes a grin after acquiring some cold treats during the 2025 Firecracker Fest. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

