By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Firecracker Fest 2025 celebrates Independence Day with fun, frogs and fireworks
The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department and Cardinal LG presented the 2025 Firecracker Fest at Mill Creek Regional Park in Statesboro on Thursday.
Firecracker Fest has been a Statesboro, family-friendly tradition for many years. The free event included several inflatables, live music, community exhibitions, as well as, the traditional Frog Jumping Contest.
Briggs and Stratton sponsored the fireworks show that concluded the annual celebration.