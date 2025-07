The Averitt Center for the Arts is presenting its summer production of "Fiddler on the Roof" this weekend.

Directed by Eddie Frazier, the classic musical tells the story of a Jewish dairyman as he attempts to maintain his traditional values in a changing world.

The show my be seen Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $18-$23 and are available at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/averittcenterforthearts/6636 or by calling (912) 212-2787.

The cast performs the Bottle Dance to celebrate a marriage Jewish-style during a scene from the Averitt Center for the Arts summer production of Fiddler on the Roof. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Golde, portrayed by Megan Walker, left, seeks the council of matchmaker Yente (Christie McLendon) during a scene from the Averitt Center for the Arts summer production of Fiddler on the Roof. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff