Feed the Boro set to hit a milestone: Three million meals served in Bulloch

On May 17, about 15 months after hitting two million meals served, Feed the Boro will reach another milestone: three million meals served.

The community-driven nonprofit will hit that milestone during a regular food drop held at Statesboro High School, where more than 1,000 families receive groceries each month.

The quantity of food loaded into each car is calculated to provide two nutritious meals a day for a family of four for seven days, so that’s 56,000 meals a month. As usual, the food distribution is scheduled to begin around 8 a.m. on May 17, but recipients usually begin lining up in their family vehicles much earlier.

Founded in the late 1990s, Feed the Boro began with a mission to ensure no one in the community went hungry on Thanksgiving Day. What started as a grassroots effort to prepare and deliver fewer than 200 meals has grown into one of Bulloch County’s most trusted and consistent sources of food relief.

The organization now hosts monthly food drops, holiday meal deliveries, and emergency response efforts all fueled by volunteers and local donors. There are no paid employees or facilities to maintain – every penny raised goes directly to impacting food insecurity.

“This is more than just a number,” said Don Poe, one of the most active proponents of Feed the Boro for the last half a dozen years. “Three million meals represent three million moments where someone didn’t have to go to bed hungry. It’s a testament to what Bulloch County can do when we come together.”

Feed the Boro’s growth was spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. When traditional holiday events became impossible, the organization pivoted. Monthly food distributions were launched in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and sustained by donors ranging from regional businesses like Food Lion and The Islands to individual residents contributing a few dollars at a time.

“People were scared. People were struggling,” Poe said. “But instead of retreating, Statesboro and Bulloch County stepped forward. Volunteers showed up in the rain, in the heat, with the gnats, you name it – to do whatever it took.”

More than 1,200 volunteers have contributed their time over the years. Churches, schools, student groups, and civic clubs have all played a part. Some volunteers arrive as early as 4 a.m., unloading pallets, building food boxes and staying until every family has been served.

“This is about neighbors helping neighbors,” said one volunteer during the most recent

food drop. “You don’t have to go far to find folks who are struggling. But you also don’t have to go far to find someone willing to help. It’s just what we’ve always done down here.”

As Feed the Boro passes its three millionth meal, its leaders are looking ahead. Plans are underway to expand partnerships, increase storage capacity and serve even more families across Bulloch and surrounding counties.

“We’re not slowing down,” Poe said. “I mean, I might, because I’m old, but we’ve got so many great people and companies that have stepped up, it’s never been about any one person. Hunger doesn’t take a holiday—and the folks and businesses leading us into the next three million meals are committed to making sure Feed the Boro can meet the challenges.”

For anyone interested in volunteering, donating, or becoming a sponsor, more information is available at feedtheboro.com/#contact



