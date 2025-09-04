Federal agents raid Hyundai supplier at Bryan Co. megasite

Officials with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) officers came onto the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America megasite Thursday to serve a criminal warrant at one of the plant’s suppliers being built at the megasite.

According to multiple reports, ICE and Homeland Security agents came to the HL-GA Battery Company construction site at the megasite in Ellabell, which sits next to Hyundai’s electric-vehicle producing Metaplant. LG Energy Solutions is the parent of HL-GA Battery and is partnering with Hyundai to build the battery plant at the site. The officials announced they had a warrant and to stop construction immediately.

Mary Beth Kennedy, a senior public relations Specialist for HL-GA Battery Company, issued the following statement at 3 p.m.: "HL-GA Battery Company is cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities regarding activity at our construction site. To assist their work, we have paused construction. We do not have further details at this time."

A spokesman for Hyundai said the company is “cooperating with law enforcement and are committed to abiding by all labor and immigration regulations.”

While multiple buses and other law enforcement vehicles were seen at the megasite, no information about people being detained has been released. Officials with ICE and Homeland Security have not released any details of the raid.

The Georgia State Patrol confirmed they were assisting the federal agencies in serving the warrant, including traffic and air control around the Bryan County plant off Interstate 16.



