Evans County bridge to close for replacement

With the ongoing goal of reducing the number of deficient county bridges in the state, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced Monday the upcoming replacement of the Thick Creek bridge. The bridge in Evans County, northeast of Claxton, is scheduled to close Wednesday, October 26.

According to a release from DOT, the bridge contractor – Gregory Bridge Company – will close Daisy-Nevils Highway for 150 calendar days. The contractor will prepare and maintain the detour around the closure, which utilizes Mosley Road and Deloach Church Road.

The DOT estimated the detour route will add an additional two minutes in travel time.

The construction contract is $1,291,003.86 to replace the bridge, which was built in 1975 and is located 4.7 miles north of Daisy. Motorists can access residences in the area up to the work zone.

Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed late first quarter of 2023, according to the release.

The majority of bridges in Georgia are locally owned. Georgia DOT's Low Impact Bridge Program and Local Bridge Replacement Program help local governments replace deficient bridges.