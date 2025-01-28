A Statesboro High and Georgia Southern University graduate was named chief investigator for the Ogeechee Circuit District Attorney’s Office, District Attorney Robert Busbee announced in an email sent out Monday morning by the office’s chief of staff, Lindsay Gribble. According to the release, Investigator Andrae Wright brings more than 23 years of law enforcement experience to his new position.
DA’s office names chief investigator
SHS, Georgia Southern grad Andrae Wright to lead division
