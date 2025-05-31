Chakira Draine named interim principal of Mattie Lively Elementary for 2025-26

Chakira Draine (née Hollingsworth) has been appointed as the interim principal of Mattie Lively Elementary for the 2025-2026 school year, beginning July 1.

According to a release from Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations with Bulloch County Schools, Draine, who has served as an assistant principal of instruction at Langston Chapel Middle School for the past three years, brings more than 11 years of experience in public education.

Her assistant principal team will consist of Valerie Morton, and Marty Holder, a veteran administrator, who is transferring from the school district's Learn Empower Adapt Pride program.

“I am truly honored to join such a dedicated and passionate team of educators and professionals,” Draine said. “I am deeply committed to supporting both students and staff, getting to know each of you, and contributing to the continued growth and success of our school community.”

Draine has a background in instruction, leadership and student support. Prior to joining Bulloch County Schools, she served in Newton and Rockdale counties, where she taught eighth-grade Georgia History and held several leadership positions. These included serving as a middle school social studies content specialist, assistant administrator, and a school improvement team leader.

During her time at Edwards Middle School in Rockdale County, she was selected by her colleagues as the 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year.

“I believe a combination of my educational background, life and leadership experiences, as well as my commitment to student achievement, has prepared me to accept the appointment of interim principal,” Draine said. “I’ve developed a deep understanding of effective instructional practices, school operations, and the importance of fostering a positive school culture.”

Draine holds a bachelor's degree in Middle Grades Education with concentrations in history and mathematics and a master's degree in middle grades math and science, both from Valdosta State University. Also, she earned a master's degree in educational leadership from Georgia College and State University and a specialist degree in Tier II Educational Leadership from Augusta University.

While this is her first time serving as a principal, Draine said she is eager to lead and collaborate with the Mattie Lively community.

“I’m excited about building strong relationships with the students, families, and staff, and working collaboratively to ensure every child receives a high-quality education while helping to build teacher capacity,” she said.

In the release, Greene wrote: “As part of the school district's standard employee recruitment process, the Mattie Lively Elementary School principal position will be posted in December 2025, with interviews of interested, qualified applicants occurring in February. A principal is expected to be named in the spring in preparation for the beginning of the 2026-2027 school year. Teachers and administrators interested in this or other educator roles within the school district may visit bullochschools.org/jobs to apply.”

Former Mattie Lively Elementary School administrators Bernard Bodison and Hayley Cain have accepted transfers to other roles in administration within the school district. Bodison, will serve as an assistant principal at Langston Chapel Middle School and Cain will now serve at Langston Chapel Elementary School, replacing Valyncia Wooten, who will now be an assistant principal at LCMS, the release stated.