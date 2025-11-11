Calendar1112 2025

Today

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association (BREA) will meet Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. Please remember to bring donations for the BREA Scholarship Foundation, Inc. For more information or to RSVP, call or text Wilhemina Walker at (912) 682-4382 or email wc21walker@yahoo.com.

ä DINOSAUR STEM Activity will be held Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CAREER Development Workshop will be offered Wednesday, 5:45–6:45 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Hosted by Restoring The Breach.

Thursday

ä MOVIE & Pizza Time will be held Thursday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. Movie title: “Secondhand Lion.” For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MEDICARE WORKSHOP will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CAREER Development Workshop will be offered Thursday, 5:45–6:45 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Hosted by Restoring The Breach.

Friday

ä MUSIC GROUP will meet Friday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä HISTORY CLUB will meet Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä CAREER Development Workshop will be offered Friday, 5:45–6:45 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Hosted by Restoring The Breach.

Saturday

ä CAREER FAIR will be held Saturday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Hosted by Restoring The Breach.

ä TECH HELP will be offered Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä POKÉMON GO Activity will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3:30 p.m. For all ages. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring your own devices. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held Nov. 17 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä FAMILY CRAFT Activity, “Paint Your Own Constellation,” will be held Nov. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä FRIENDSGIVING POTLUCK will be held Nov. 18 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Nov. 18 at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä FINANCIAL LITERACY Class: Insurance Basics will be offered Nov. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:45 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MILL CREEK Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will meet Nov. 18 at Ole Times Country Buffett, Northside Drive East. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. Program, “The Battle at Yorktown,” will be presented by Mike Lisenby at 6:30 p.m.

ä FIRE SAFETY Class will be offered by Statesboro Fire Department Nov. 19 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä STATESBORO-BULLOCH County Library Board Meeting will be held Nov. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call at (912) 764-1341.

ä “ME” FIRST Fall Tutoring Session ends Nov. 20. Program will resume the second semester of the 2025–2026 school year. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held Nov. 20 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.

ä PARENTING CONVERSATIONS Class will be offered Nov. 20, 4–6 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM: Family Tree Craft will be held Nov. 20, 4:30–5:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For all ages. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä SENIOR BINGO will be held Nov. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS vs. Adults Trivia will be held Nov. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Youth Club will meet Nov. 22, noon–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held Nov. 24 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä PROGRAM, “Bulloch and the Revolution,” will be held Nov. 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä BABY TIME will be held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CRIBBAGE CLUB meets every Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. Please note: the Club will not meet Sept. 5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.