Today ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West. Program, “Student Wellness and Support of Bulloch County Schools,” will be presented by Dr. Dawn Tysinger, executive director of Student Wellness and Support. Light refreshments will be served by hostesses. Please note time change. Parking available in the rear of the building.