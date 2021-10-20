Calendar1021 2021

Today

ä AIRPORT COMMITTEE Meeting will be held Thursday at noon in the conference room of the airport. Lunch will be served.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT DIY Project: Rope Pumpkin will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Saturday

ä ADULT CRAFT Day will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä COOKING WITH Kids Class Part 2 will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 6–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk.

ä PERFORMANCE featuring Forever Motown: So Good for the Soul will be held Saturday at the Performing Arts Center, Georgia Southern University campus, beginning at 3 p.m. Tickets are $24 for adults, $12 for youth 17 and under and available at the GSUPAC Box Office. Discounts available for GSU students, faculty/staff and group rates for groups of 10 or more. Tickets available by calling (912) 478-7999, by visiting www.georgiasouthern.edu/pac or the Box Office Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.­–4 p.m.

Upcoming Events

ä MOVIE MONDAY will be held Oct. 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 13 and older. Movie: “Tremors II.”

ä TIM BURTON Scavenger Hunt will held Oct. 25–29 at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Researching With Nicknames,” will be held Oct. 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä STEM DAY will be held Oct. 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–12.

ä ADULT BOOK Club Meeting will be held Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session Meeting will be held Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä REGISTRATION for the TrueBlue 5K and Abbie’s Adventure Race will be held through Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. Events include the TrueBlue 5K Path, Abbie’s Adventure Race Path or the Kiddie Run, which is free for children. The registration fee is $20–30. T-shirts available to the first 300 registered participants. For more information visit www.abbiedeloachfoundation.com.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Oct. 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä HALLOWEEN “BOOK and Treat” will be held Oct. 30, 9 a.m.–6 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 5–18.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.