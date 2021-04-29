Calendar0430 2021

Today

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet for a luncheon May 6 at 1 p.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Reservations required. Cost is $18 and should be mailed to Archibald Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR, c/o Pat Long, 1019 Hunter’s Pointe Drive, Statesboro 30461 by Friday.



Saturday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY GOP Breakfast Club will resume their monthly meetings beginning Saturday. The breakfast line opens at 8 a.m. followed by the meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the banquet room of the Parkwood RV campground, Highway 301 South. Noel Brown, Bulloch County sheriff, will be speaker. Cost is $10. Reservations may be made at bcgopbreakfastclub@gmail.com. Limited seating. For more information call (912) 515-7141.

Upcoming Events

ä REGISTRATION for Statesboro Regional Library’s Summer Reading Program begins May 3.

ä ADULT CRAFT Project: DIY Recipe Cards will be available for pickup May 3 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 18 and older while supplies last.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group will meet May 3 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet May 4 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “DNA Comparison: Ancestry DNA vs. 23andMe,” will be held May 5 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Ancestry Tree & DNA Features,” will be held May 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Social-distancing will be observed.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.