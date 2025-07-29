Bulloch Schools to push ahead for Nov. 4 E-SPLOST referendum, with new SEB High

While dealing with the separate matter of annual property taxes — with the difficult choice of a millage rate increase or personnel cuts by next summer — Bulloch County's school board and superintendent are moving forward with a November referendum for a five-year renewal of the "E-SPLOST" sales tax. It should finish paying for a new $135 million, 2,000-student Southeast Bulloch High School, for which construction is slated to begin next summer, but that and changes to existing schools in the Southeast Bulloch zone won't leave much money for other new buildings, said Superintendent of Schools Charles Wilson. He emphasized that he wants a share of the E-SPLOST revenue to continue to go for annual purchases, such as of school buses, to keep those costs from reverting to the school district's general fund and property taxes.