Bulloch Academy heading to Bellville to face Pinewood

The Bulloch Academy Gators proved they could rebound once again as they had one of their most lopsided victories of the season as they knocked off St. Andrews 45-6 in a game in which the Gators forced a running clock by going up 31-0 at the half.

“I really thought we did some good things Friday,” said coach Aaron Phillips. “I liked the way our offense moved the ball. Our offensive line continues to improve and we showed some depth in the backfield with a lot of different people scoring. Our defense played well but we have to still clean things up with penalties on both sides of the ball."

This week is actually the Gators last regular season game of the season as they are currently 7-2 and 1-1 in region play and will travel to Bellville for the annual grudge match with the Pinewood Patriots.

Pinewood comes into the game with a record of 4-5 and are also 1-1 in region play with their lone loss coming to Frederica as well. The Patriots lost to the Knights 28-14 last week while the Gators fell to Frederica 35-20. Pinewood is led by freshman quarterback Sam Wasson who leads the team in rushing, total touchdowns and tackles.

“This is a rivalry game and we know we will get their best effort and it will be a loud crowd on both sides," Phillips said. "Everything starts with the quarterback. He’s the coach’s son and a really good player. He was out the back two games but we know he’s a dangerous player. We have to be able to tackle him to the ground as he will break arm tackles. We also have to be clean on offense and continue to do what we do.”

Bulloch Academy and Pinewood are set for a 7:30 start Friday in Bellville.