Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in May by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.

May 18

Bulloch Academy, 873 Westside Road Score: 91

Observed pasta salad cold-holding with internal temp of 56 degrees F. Must be properly cooled to 41 degrees F before service and held in ice bath or cold unit during service. Corrected on-site; pasta salad was taken to walk-in to finish cooling. Observed corn dog with internal temp of 111 degrees F. Corrected on-site; corn dog was discarded. Try individual wrapping and placing in grab and go hot-holding unit. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

Eggs Up Grill, 137 Tormenta Way Score: 77

Observed facility operating without a person in charge present. There must be a person in charge on the premises of the food service establishment at all times. Observed facility without a certified food safety manager (CFSM) certificate posted. Corrected on-site; CFSM certification shown during inspection. Must post certification. Corrected on-site. Observed two of three hand-washing stations without paper towels. Hand-washing stations shall always be stocked with paper towels. Will follow-up. Observed multiple potentially-hazardous foods out of temp: eggs, tomatoes and sliced fruit. Corrected on-site; foods discarded. Keep eggs stored in temperature-controlled unit and not on griddle's ledge. Corrected on-site. Observed soiled wiping rags used and stored on food prep surfaces. Keep rags stored in sanitizer buckets. Observed food debris on stored plates in prep area. Inspector: Konadu.

Julia P. Bryant Elementary School, 766 Williams Road Score: 90

Observed pizza hot-holding in cabinet with internal temperature of 121 degrees F. Cabinet was not turned up high enough and pizzas were not at 135 degrees F when put in the cabinet. Reheat pizza to 165 degrees F or discard. Observed bathroom door propped open. Either bathroom door or locker room door that goes to the kitchen must be kept closed at all times, except for cleaning. Corrected on-site. Observed ceiling tile in locker room and bathroom with water and/or mold damage. Observed inoperable light fixtures in walk-in freezer. At least one of the bulbs is shattered inside the shield. Inspector: Jump.

Mattie Lively Elementary School, 204 Debbie Drive Score: 100

Inspector: Jump.

Starbucks, 101 Tormenta Way Score: 98

Observed spill and clutter on and around equipment. Corrected on-site; counters cleaned during inspection. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.

May 19

Chattanooga Subway #11391, 860 Buckhead Drive Suite C Score: 84

Observed mold on tomatoes that were sliced/portioned today. Check condition of fresh foods upon receiving, during storage and during preparation and service. Corrected on-site; tomatoes discarded. Observed heavy organic buildup in soda nozzles. Soda nozzles must be clean to the sight and touch. Must be cleaned according to manufacturer. Absent manufacturer specifications, at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil or mold. Do not soak overnight in anything. First clean residues off with friction, then rinse and sanitize before air-drying. Correct by 05/20. After preparation such as slicing or portioning, foods must be cooled to 41 degrees F or below within four hours. With overhead protection, cool uncovered until reaching 41 degrees F, then cover. Do not use Saran Wrap until completely cooled. Corrected on-site; Saran Wrap removed. Work with one ingredient at a time, put it back in the cooler and make a label at that time. Do not make labels for multiple different items at the same time. Corrected on-site. Remarks: Received complaint from customer who witnessed potential cross-contamination. Discussed cross-contamination, allergen awareness training and best practices with person in charge. Inspector: Jump.

Dulce Vida Creamery & Snacks, 860 Buckhead Drive Score: 97

Observed food items stored on floor in dry storage. All food and items and single-use items must be stored at least six inches above floor. Corrected on-site. Inspector: Jump.

May 20

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 606 Fair Road Score: 96

Observed employees' drinks stored in reach-in coolers in food prep area. Corrected on-site; drinks discarded. Inspector: Jump.

Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse, 100 Brampton Avenue Suite 1J Score: 87

Observed grits hot-holding below 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; grits reheated. Observed mustard stored in old can with rusty rim. Cans are not to be used for storage. Once opened, move product to storage container with lid. Observed drink mixes stored in expired milk jugs. Single-service articles may not be re-used. Inspector: Jump.

Zaxby's, 502 Fair Road Score: 95

Observed organic buildup on soda nozzles at drive-thru and dining room. All food contact surfaces must be clean to the sight and touch. Clean with frequency specified by manufacturer or with frequency that precludes accumulation of soil and mold. Correct by 05/21. Bathroom fans inoperable. Both bathrooms have bad odor. If necessary to keep rooms free of excessive heat, steam, condensation, vapors, obnoxious odors, smoke and fumes, mechanical ventilation of sufficient capacity shall be provided. Inspector: Jump.

May 21

Brown's Health & Rehabilitation Center, 226 South College Street Score: 97

Observed tomato soup cooling in the reach-in cooler that was tightly covered with a lid. Corrected on-site; the lid was removed from the tomato soup in order for it to continue the cooling process. Observed meat thawing in meat sink without running water. Corrected on-site; meat was placed under running water to continue the thawing process. Remarks: inspection led by environmental, health and safety (EHS) personnel in training. Inspector: Konadu.

May 26

Jersey Mike's Subs, 721 South Main Street Score: 91

Observed uncovered food items on counters (toppings). Observed personal food items stored near other food items. Observed rusty, paint peeling surfaces in meat cooler. Observed buildup on floors under and behind equipment. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

May 27

Books-a-Million/Joe Muggs, 343 Henry Boulevard Score: 87

Observed no soap at hand-washing sink. All hand-washing sinks must have soap. Observed organic buildup on 3-compartment sink. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency to prevent the buildup of organic matter/buildup. Observed milk and lemonade in reach-in cooler past expiration date. Expired food items must be discarded. Observed dairy product not labeled properly. Label information shall include the common name of the food, or if there is no common name, an adequately descriptive identity statement. Observed a box of single-service items stored on the floor. Store all items dix inches above ground. Inspector: Jump.

Burger King, 602 Fair Road Score: 88

Observed tomatoes placed on service line without time for public health control sticker on container and another container of tomatoes with time for public health sticker exceeding 70 degrees F. Time for public health control items must be properly labeled with discard time and must not exceed 70 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge placed stickers on time for public health control foods and discarded out-of-temp food. Observed freshly-sliced tomatoes in walk-in cooler improperly cooling with tight wrapping on containers and with an internal temp of 66 degrees F and 48 degrees F. Allow temperature-controlled foods to properly cool to 41 degrees F before lidding containers. Inspector: Konadu.

Cracker Barrel, 216 Henry Boulevard Score: 89

Observed raw chicken cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded items. Observed condensation in walk-in cooler leaking on to floor and HVAC system leaking onto floor in food prep areas. Have HVAC system serviced/repaired. Inspector: Kearra Hargrove.

Del Sur Tacos & Cantina, 514 South Main Street Score: 83

Observed cream cheese sauce, juice and mixers with an internal temperature above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; items discarded. Observed pico de gallo, guac (guacamole) and pimento cheese cooling stacked with tight fitting lids or placed into service without being properly cooled. Foods must be properly cooled to 41 degrees F within four hours or discarded. Corrected on-site; foods discarded. Observed food held past 7-day discard date. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed reach-in cooler in kitchen above 41 degrees F. Observed reach-in cooler behind bar inside out-of-temp. Ambient air temperature shall be maintained in good repair and be accurate within the intended range of use. Call health department at (912) 764-5969 for inspection of coolers before continuing to use. Observed food debris and buildup on floors, walls and ceiling tiles in kitchen. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Inspector: Jump.

El Maguey II Mexican Restaurant, 1100 Brampton Avenue Suite E Score: 83

Observed employees eating in prep area. There shall be no eating or drinking in food prep areas. Employees must eat in dining area. Observed hot pan stored in hand-washing sink. Corrected on-site; pan sent to be washed. Hand-washing stations shall only be used for hand-washing. Observed tomatoes and sausage above cold-hold temp in reach-in drawer. Advised person in charge to discard out-of-temp foods. Corrected on-site. Observed meat and broth on steam well hot-holding below 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site. Rapidly reheated on stove top. Inspector: Konadu.

El Sombrero #4, 406 Fair Road Score: 96

Observed taco shells stored exposed on a shelf above steam table. All food shall be stored covered and protected against contamination. Inspector: Konadu.

May 28

Dunkin, 23860 Highway 80 East Score: 93

Observed 3-compartment sink without functioning sanitizer dispenser. Have dispenser repaired. Manually add sanitizer until repaired. Observed food item stored on the floor in walk-in cooler. All food items must be placed at least six inches above the ground to prevent contamination. Remarks: trainee inspector observed by Marlin Thomas. Inspector: Hargrove.

Five Guys, 24000 Highway 80 East Score: 91

Observed uncovered food items: mushrooms/onions. All food must be covered when not in use. Observed food item in walk-in cooler held past 7-day discard date. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food item. Remarks: trainee inspector observed by Marlin Thomas. Inspector: Hargrove.

Newk's, 23900 Highway 80 East Score: 87

Observed sanitizer on dishwasher not dispensing at the correct concentration. Corrected on-site; person in charge primed dishwasher to alleviate clogs or air bubbles. Observed potentially-hazardous food -- chicken salad and pimento cheese salad -- cold-holding at greater than 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded all items stored in Grab n' Go cooler. All food items must be kept below 41 degrees F. Inspector: Hargrove.

May 29

Boro Bagel Company, 23 South Main Street Score: 99

Observed buildup on bottom of ice dump drain. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Inspector: Hargrove.

Boro Sno, 413 South Main Street Score: 100

Inspector: Hargrove.

Cool Beanz Espresso Bar, 19 South Main Street Score: 95

Observed wet rags not properly stored in sanitation buckets. Person in charge was instructed to place/store wet rags in the sanitation bucket. Observed dishware stored in dump sink in between use. Corrected on-site; person in charge moved dishes to 3-compartment sink. Observed ice scoop stored inside ice machine. Ice scoop must be stored in an upright position to prevent contamination. Corrected on-site. Observed coffee press air-drying on mop sink. Utensils and equipment must be stored and dried properly. Remarks: inspector observed by Marlin Thomas. Inspector: Hargrove.

McDonald's Archway, 810 Archway Score: 91

Observed inadequate cold-holding temperature of tomato at 49 degrees F. Corrected on-site; tomatoes were discarded. Remarks: inspector observed by Marlin Thomas. Inspector: Hargrove.