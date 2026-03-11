Brier Creek Battlefield Association holds banquet

Members of the Brier Creek Revolutionary War Battlefield Association, Inc. and guests, held their Annual Meeting and Banquet Feb. 27 at the Forest Heights Country Club in Statesboro.

President Stephen Hammond called the meeting to order and then asked the Commander of the Georgia Society Award Winning Color Guard Scott Collins for the Presentation of Colors. After the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Chairman of the Board Tommy Christopher, President Hammond welcomed everyone. Austin Sever presents his program "Savannah Augusta Highway - Colonial Roads."

Greetings were then brought by the Georgia Society SAR President William J. Tankersley, the Treasurer General National Society SAR Brooks Lyle and the NSDAR Georgia Society Regent Helen Powell.

State Senator Max Burns then made comments about the new Georgia Tag and how Compatriot Lee Herron came up with the idea and made it happen honoring the United States 250th Anniversary year.

The blessing was said by the Chaplain, Brier Creek Chapter Bernard Martin and everyone enjoyed a wonderful buffet. The Skunk Brigade presented their 47th Skunk Hat to Brier Creek Member Dan Hagan.

After the presentation, Hammond called on Chaplain Martin to say the benediction.

