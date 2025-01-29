BJ's Boutique closing; watch video message from owner

BJ's Boutique ClosingBJ's Boutique, the long-time clothing store in the Food World Shopping Center on Fair Road, next to Papa John's will close its doors Friday.
By: Jason Martin
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video
BJ's Boutique, a retail clothing store in the Food World Shopping Center on Fair Road, next to Papa John's, is holding an "everything-must-go" sale all this week.
After years in Statesboro, the shop will close at the end of business on Friday.