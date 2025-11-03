Best of the Boro 2025 - The Lodge at Bethany/Bethany Assisted Living

On July 4, 1923, the doors of The Bethany Home opened with a vision: to create a sanctuary of care for the infirm and elderly. Seven widows entered Faith Cottage as the first Residents, marking the beginning of a legacy rooted in compassion, faith, and service.

Now, over 100 years later, Bethany continues to honor that original mission — evolving to meet the needs of today’s seniors while staying true to its founding values. The Centennial Celebration held on June 25, 2023, was a powerful reminder of God’s hand of blessing over Bethany’s journey. From humble beginnings to a thriving senior living community, Bethany has remained steadfast in its commitment to holistic care.

Today, that legacy lives on through The Lodge at Bethany (The Lodge) and The Cottages at Bethany (The Cottages).

The Lodge, where Residents are supported physically, emotionally, and spiritually by a Staff who truly cares. Personalized care plans and enriching activities foster independence and joy.

The Cottages, our newest addition, brings a fresh vision to senior living. These thoughtfully designed cottages offer privacy, comfort, and community, allowing Residents to enjoy retirement on their own terms while staying connected to the Bethany family.

Together, The Lodge and The Cottages represent the wise process of Bethany’s mission: to provide care that honors the past, embraces the present, and prepares for a vibrant future.

As we now hold the vision while taking new steps in our Second Century of Service, we remain deeply grateful — to God, to our Residents and Families, and to the Community that has supported us every step of the way.

Bethany is more than a place to live. It’s a place to thrive in a faithful and joyous community of care. We’re proud to be recognized as one of the Best in the Boro, and we remain committed to serving our Residents and their Families with excellence, innovation, and heart.