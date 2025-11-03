Best of the Boro 2025 - Ogeechee Area Hospice

For more than 30 years, Ogeechee Area Hospice has provided comfort, dignity, and compassionate care to patients and families across the region. Established in 1994 and guided by a dedicated volunteer board of 13 community members, the non-profit hospice has become a trusted source of support during some of life’s most difficult moments.

In 2025, Ogeechee Area Hospice proudly celebrates its 10th consecutive Best of the Boro win, being recognized in both the Hospice and Home Health categories.

Offering both in-home care and inpatient care, the organization ensures patients receive the highest quality of support—whether in their own home, an assisted living facility, a nursing home, or at Ogeechee’s inpatient facility.

What makes Ogeechee Area Hospice unique is its deep community roots. “We were established and built by our community, and we are still the longest-running non-profit hospice in our area,” explains Tinker Lanier. That foundation of community care has shaped the organization’s mission and continues to inspire its work today.

The recognition from Best of the Boro is especially meaningful because it reflects what families already know—that Ogeechee’s staff goes above and beyond. “I think we’ve been voted Best of the Boro for the last ten years because of how much our staff cares for and loves their patients and families,” Lanier shares.

More than an award, this milestone highlights the heart of Ogeechee Area Hospice: its commitment to walking alongside patients and their families with compassion and respect.

To the community, Lanier offers a simple but powerful message: “We are here for you. We can provide care wherever your home may be—whether that is your own house, an assisted living residence, a nursing home, or in our inpatient facility. Our mission is to meet you where you are, with the care and love you deserve.”

As Ogeechee Area Hospice marks a decade of recognition as Best of the Boro, its legacy of compassion, service, and community partnership continues stronger than ever.