All-way stop coming to SR 46/Nevils-Denmark Road intersection July 10

The intersection of State Route 46 and Nevils-Denmark Road in southern Bulloch County will be converted to a four-way stop starting Thursday, July 10.

According to a release Wednesday afternoon from the Georgia Department of Transportation, the switch is being made “in response to a high frequency of accidents and collisions” at the intersection.

Currently, cars traveling on Nevils-Denmark Road stop at the Highway 46 intersection, while vehicles on 46 roll through the intersection.

“This change is a safety improvement measure aimed at reducing these incidents,” the DOT stated in the release.

Leading up to the switch, the DOT will complete the following work:

SR 46: Install striping to eliminate the current left turn lanes onto Nevils-Denmark Rd.

Install striping to eliminate the current left turn lanes onto Nevils-Denmark Rd. SR 46: Install stop signs, advance warning stop ahead signs, stop bars, stop words, and rumble strips

Install stop signs, advance warning stop ahead signs, stop bars, stop words, and rumble strips SR 46 and Nevils-Denmark Road: Install “All Way” plate on the bottom of stop signs.

DOT sign and maintenance crews will place message boards on both approaches of Highway 46 to notify drivers about the July 10 all-stop conversion. The boards will be installed two weeks prior to the switch and will remain for one week after the switch is complete.

“The Department urges all citizens who travel in this area to play their part in ensuring safety by driving alert and being mindful of the new stop conditions,” the release stated.

More information is available at www.511ga.org.



