After fatal shooting, police to increase presence at Statesboro High

One teenager was killed and two others wounded in a Tuesday evening incident at Pinewood Manor Apartments on Packinghouse Road in Statesboro.

According to Statesboro Police, the shootings occurred about 6:50 p.m. at the complex located near the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office on Highway 301 North.

Hayley Greene, director of Public relations with Bulloch County Schools sent out an email just after 11 p.m. Tuesday stating that "In an abundance of caution, Bulloch County Schools is coordinating with public safety to have an increased presence of law enforcement and district leadership at Statesboro High School for Wednesday, January 15, and possibly the remainder of the week."

While the victims are of high school age, Greene did not confirm if they were students at Statesboro High or if they are students in the school district.

"That information is not being released at this time," she said in a text.

Police said they went to the complex after 911 calls indicated there were multiple people shot. One teenager was found dead at the scene and two others wounded.

One of the wounded was flown to Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah, while the second was taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

The condition of the two teens was not released and no other details of the shootings were released.

In the email, Greene wrote: "The Statesboro Police Department has informed the school district of an off-campus incident which occurred Tuesday evening that may involve multiple students. While this matter is under investigation, the school district will add this layer of security to the school's normal safety protocols.

"Anyone with any information about this case or other safety concerns are encouraged to contact law enforcement immediately or a school administrator. Information about how to anonymously report information online or by phone is available at bullochschools.org/safety. Social media should not be used to share unverified information which could disrupt the school environment."

Pinewood Manor Apartments is part of the city's Fusus video system. Fusus provides the SPD with a a video-sharing network across the city with any partners willing to be part of the network. Police said they are reviewing footage to locate any possible suspects.



