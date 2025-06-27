90s Kids Superfly brings the funk to East Main Street stage for Downtown Live

Covering genres from pop, dance, grunge and a touch of hip-hop, '90s Kids Superfly Tribute brought the decade's funk to the East Main Street stage Thursday evening, in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse. The concert was the fifth of the 2025 season with one more to go.

The next Downtown Live show, featuring Liquid Pleasure was originally scheduled for Thursday, May 29 is now set for Aug. 21 and will be the final show of the 2025 season.

Admission is free. Food trucks and beverage vendors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. For more information, visit downtownlivestatesboro.com.

John Carroll joins in on the refrain of a Garth Brooks song as the 90s Kids Superfly Tribute band plays during the latest Downtown Live concert on Thursday, June 26. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Kristina Caldwell, left, and Sophia Blackwelder dance to the sounds of the 90s Kids Superfly Tribute band during the latest Downtown Live concert. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Adalee Parrish, 7, stays cool with an ice pop as the 90s Kids Superfly Tribute band plays a hot set on a steamy evening during the latest Downtown Live concert. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



90s Kids Superfly Tribute guitarist G K, left, takes the spotlight during the latest Downtown Live concert on Thursday, June 26. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



BigDog SnowCones owner Julie Miller serves up some ice pops to members of the audience. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Dancers take their cues from the 90s Kids Superfly Tribute band during the latest Downtown Live concert. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

