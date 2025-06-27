By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
90s Kids Superfly brings the funk to East Main Street stage for Downtown Live
Covering genres from pop, dance, grunge and a touch of hip-hop, '90s Kids Superfly Tribute brought the decade's funk to the East Main Street stage Thursday evening, in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse. The concert was the fifth of the 2025 season with one more to go.
The next Downtown Live show, featuring Liquid Pleasure was originally scheduled for Thursday, May 29 is now set for Aug. 21 and will be the final show of the 2025 season.
Admission is free. Food trucks and beverage vendors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. For more information, visit downtownlivestatesboro.com.