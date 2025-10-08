By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
44th annual Catface Turpentine Festival
Jermaine Saunders and son Dylan, 9, enjoy snow cones and other goodies in the shade of the historic Carter Turpentine Still during the 44th annual Catface Turpentine Festival in Portal on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. The event organized by the Portal Heritage Society celebrates turpentining, which was one of Bulloch County's economic mainstays for decades. After a parade in downtown Portal kicked off the festival, the crowd moved to the Carter Still site for entertainment, food and vendor booths. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)

The 44th annual 2025 Catface Turpentine Festival in Portal was held Saturday, Oct. 4 at the historic Carter Turpentine Still. 

The event organized by the Portal Heritage Society celebrates turpentining, a natural resources-based industry that was one of Bulloch County’s economic mainstays for decades. 

And along with history, the festival offered plenty of fun.  After a parade in downtown Portal kicked off the festivities, the crowd moved to the Carter Still site for entertainment, food and vendor booths. 

