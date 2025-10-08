44th annual Catface Turpentine Festival

The 44th annual 2025 Catface Turpentine Festival in Portal was held Saturday, Oct. 4 at the historic Carter Turpentine Still.

The event organized by the Portal Heritage Society celebrates turpentining, a natural resources-based industry that was one of Bulloch County’s economic mainstays for decades.

And along with history, the festival offered plenty of fun. After a parade in downtown Portal kicked off the festivities, the crowd moved to the Carter Still site for entertainment, food and vendor booths.