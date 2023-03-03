Vision Source Professional Eye Care presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Lady Blue Devil soccer team has gotten off to a much better start than they did a year ago. The Blue Devils struggled on offense last year, but have already scored 26 goals this season. Leading the offense this year is junior Lydia Lippincott who has a team-high nine goals

“She is one of the top scorers in our region,” said coach Sarah Parker. “She is a leader and has a great attitude. I don’t think I have ever seen her when she doesn’t have a smile on her face. On the field she is like a gazelle. Much of our game plan is to get her the ball and she can quickly turn it into a one-on-one against the defender, and if she does that, she is going to win the battle.”

“I think we have really improved the most on offense,” Lippincott said. “Our biggest strength is up top. Last year we really had trouble scoring, but this year we have already mercy ruled a couple teams. We have more movement with the ball and everyone has gotten a lot stronger this year, which has helped.”