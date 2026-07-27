Calendar0728 2026

Today

ä BABY TIME will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Wednesday

ä TODDLER Time will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Revolutionary Records,” will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä COMPUTER CLASS will be offered Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held Aug. 3 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LIBRARY TEEN Leaders will meet Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Aug. 4 at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä TEEN SEWING Circle will meet Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Aug. 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL CO-OP Introduction will be held Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO LINE Dancing Group will meet Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Aug. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä FAMILY DINOSAUR DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Adventure will be held on Fridays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.Wednesday

ä TODDLER Time will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Revolutionary Records,” will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä COMPUTER CLASS will be offered Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held Aug. 3 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LIBRARY TEEN Leaders will meet Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Aug. 4 at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä TEEN SEWING Circle will meet Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Aug. 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL CO-OP Introduction will be held Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO LINE Dancing Group will meet Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Aug. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä FAMILY DINOSAUR DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Adventure will be held on Fridays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.